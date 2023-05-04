Margaret Louise Davis Giggar, 73, Amity, formerly of Maryville, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 20, 1950, in Maryville, to Robert Pike and Stella May Brant Davis.

She was a homemaker.

Ms. Giggar’s body has been cremated. Memorial graveside services were Tuesday, May 2 at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

