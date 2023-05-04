At the April 17 Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting, Dennis Buckles was approved to do caulking repairs in the lap lanes part of the pool at the MAC for a price of $8,550. This will need to be done soon so that staff can begin painting as opening day is approaching. Buckles did the same repairs to the dive-well area of the pool four years ago.

Reports

Financial. The budget is where it was expected to be at the halfway point of FY 2023. Revenues continue to be strong, as the 1/4 cent sales tax continues to provide funds needed for improvements. Expenses are up as well, with payroll, commodities and capital improvements seeing increases.

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Recreation Coordinator Alex Bean. Pickleball league play has completed, tournament ended with eight teams participated. There will likely be a fall league or weekend tournament. Sizzlin Hoops and Adult Sand Volleyball registration has opened, and will run through May 12.

Special Events and Marketing Manager Bailey Fergison. Facebook reach is down slightly but messaging outreach and response is up. Mom-plus mini paint and plant on March 23 went great. There will be concerts in the park on May 13, June 3 and July 22 and a Spring Craft Fair on April 29.

Facilities Supervisor Maggie Rockwood. Training with new front desk employees is going well. There have been a lot of Optum members within the past few months. There are currently 50 members utilizing the Optum/United Healthcare membership. Courts have slowed down a little bit but have still been busy with some rentals throughout the week. MCC admittance, class participating, active memberships and membership revenues are all up from March 2023 of last year. Swim team registration will open on May 7, with a parent meeting also on that day at 3 pm. Beth Sandau and Ashley Barber will be teaching the water aerobics classes this summer.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. The heating and cooling installation went well, but there is still some fine tuning to do with the control systems. All of the repair parts for the splash pad pump have come in. A woodway treadmill will need some major repairs to keep in use. The new spin bikes have been a big success.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kavin Dew. Finished up maintenance on equipment in preparation for spring and summer. Soccer fields have also been prepared. Restrooms have been opened up around parks.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. The restrooms at Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play are progressing, with interior plumbing and electrical and concrete yet to be completed. Stubblefield will bring back recommendations from the responses for the aquatic feasibility study at the next meeting. Staff is having issues of pet owners not cleaning up after them in the various parks. A pet waste station has been installed at DWP. Stubblefield urged pet owners to please pick up after their pets.