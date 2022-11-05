A “Stir, Sprinkle, Mix, Bake” cookbook featuring recipes submitted by Ravenwood community members is being sold to raise funds for the Ravenwood city park.

The Ravenwood Playground Committee will use the funds to purchase new playground equipment.

Pre-sales for the cookbooks are being accepted through Thursday, November 10. The cost is $12. The books can be ordered by visiting the Facebook page, “City of Ravenwood Playground” or by emailing ravenwoodplayground@gmail.com. No late orders will be accepted.

Local pickup will be at Ravenwood City Hall in December. The committee will have some cookbooks for sale in December for Christmas gifts. “Stir, Sprinkle, Mix, Bake” will also be available at the Nodaway News Leader office.