Sara Lin Cibrian, 42, Kansas City, died Monday, January 25, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Sara was born on April 19, 1978 to Douglas and Caroline (Middagh) Keever in Maryville. After graduating from Maryville High School in 1996, Sara attended Northwest Missouri State University.

A ceremony will be held in April at the Parnell Cemetery in Parnell, followed by a Celebration of Life at her favorite place, “The Farm”.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sara’s remembrance to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.