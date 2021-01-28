Donella Jobst, 81, Pickering, died Sunday, January 24, 2021.

She was born January 8, 1940, in Blythedale, to Leonard H. and Bessie L. Hale Moore. She was a 1957 graduate of North Harrison High School, Eagleville. She moved to Pickering in 1958.

On February 16, 1958, she married Robert Raymond Jobst. He preceded her in death December 13, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Friday, January 29 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services on Friday.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, Pickering.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.