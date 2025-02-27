Ruth Maxine Eckstein, 90, Maryville, formerly of Parnell, died Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born June 23, 1934, to Carl Emmett and Ethel May Fry Foley in Tarkio. She graduated from Parnell High School and received her teaching certificate from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, Maryville.

On April 2, 1956, she married Louis Michael Eckstein. They were married for over 23 years before his death in 1979.

Beside raising her family, Mrs. Eckstein taught school, had worked in the cap factory, then retired after 20 years from Energizer Battery, Maryville.

Mrs. Eckstein’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, March 1 at the Bram Funeral Home. The burial will be at a later date in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

