Jase Wilmes

Jase Michael Wilmes, 19, Clarinda, New Market, IA area, died Monday, February 23, 2025, in rural Page County, IA.

He was born on February 1, 2006, to Michael Jay Wilmes and Amy Elizabeth Steeve Wilmes in Shenandoah, IA. He was a 2024 graduate of Clarinda High School. He continued his education at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, where he was pursuing a degree in agricultural business. He was recruited by Northwest and decided to continue his athletic career as a member of the Bearcat football team.

Mr. Wilmes started his own cattle herd at a young age. He loved and enjoyed working with Richards Cattle Company. He was passionate about broadening his future in the agricultural industry.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Amy Wilmes; sisters, Bradlie, Colbie, and Stevie; grandparents, Norma and Kelly Butler; grandpa, Rodney Steeve; great-grandma, Dora Steeve; aunts, uncles, and cousins, Nikki Rock (Brad Straw) and her children, Paetyn (Chance Turner) (Quade and Hattie) and Parker; Jessica (Chris) Blue and their children, Cornelius and Reuel; Paige (Michael) Ernster and their children, Adaileen and Haevyn; Colton (Ashley) Steeve and their children Eliot and Livia; a large amount of extended family; his girlfriend, Emma Malcom; his athletic teammates and numerous friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 1 at the Clarinda High School gymnasium in Clarinda. Due to construction, please enter through the activities entrance on the north side of the building. The family requests those wishing to attend to wear Clarinda Cardinal or Northwest Missouri State Bearcat attire. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Friday, February 28 at the Clarinda High School Gymnasium.

Memorials may be directed to a memorial in his name.

Memories can be shared with the family at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda.