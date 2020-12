Kenneth N. “Kenny” Goff, 85, died at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville,

He was born November 29, 1935, in Worth County, to Francis N. and Rosa Goff.

On February 20, 1955, he married Ruby King. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year.

Mr. Goff’s body has been cremated and there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City.