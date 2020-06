Ronald A. Matheny, 76, Maryville, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born February 11, 1944, in Iowa City, IA, to Paul and Ferneda Termas Matheny.

Mr. Matheny’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held.

