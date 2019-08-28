By Jacki Wood

Practice Makes Permanent.

That’s the team motto for the West Nodaway volleyball team as it enters the 2019 season. Selina Talmadge returns as head coach and will be assisted by Tricia Fast.

“Last year was a year for rebuilding as it was my first year with these girls,” Talmadge said. “And we will continue to rebuild this year.”

The Rockets graduated seven seniors from last year’s team which went 6-17 overall and 1-11 in conference play including Brittany McIntyre, Mackenzie Finney, Nataleigh Ecker, Faith Sanders, Maddy Walker, Jana Dow and Briann Carroll.

“Five of those girls played key roles on our varsity team,” Talmadge said. “They all had a lot of great talent and are going to be hard to replace in a year’s time.”

She said losing those key players makes it hard to carry too many things over into a new season. But the Rockets will look to senior captains Lexi Moore and Meredith Riddle to lead the team.

“These girls are great assets, both on and off the court,” Talmadge said. “They serve as role models for the younger girls and really boost the energy on the floor at all times.”

Moore is the lone returning starter and led the team in kills and aces last year.

“She is great everywhere on the court,” Talmadge said.

With such a young team, Talmadge believes every game is going to matter in a year of rebuilding.

“A lot of teams expected less from us last year and it made a huge difference in our girls’ confidence when we played right along with them,” she said. “I don’t believe their record truly reflects the talent we see on the floor. These girls fight hard.”

The Rockets take to the court on Tuesday, September 3 at Rock Port. Their first home match is on Thursday, September 5 against Mound City.