Carol Ann Pope, 75, Maryville, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Kirksville.

She was born December 18, 1945, in St. Joseph, to Joseph and Ila Smith Hanig. She graduated from high school in Burlington Jct. and had taken some college courses in Maryville.

On June 14, 1985, she married Robert D. “Bob” Pope in Little Rock, AR. He preceded her in death July 11, 2020.

Mrs. Pope’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Memorial graveside services were Sunday, July 25 at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorial donations can be made to Mosaic Maryville Hospice, or to the Maryville Garden Club.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.