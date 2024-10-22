Selecting new officers and starting the new year off, the Maryville Optimist Club met September 19.

President Trudy Kinman led the installation of officers which included President-elect Rick Smail, Vice-President Mary Shield, Treasurer Jim Zech, Secretary Lynn Beason, and Optimist International Representative Al Terhune.

Samantha O’Riley became the new lieutenant governor, following Marlin Kinman. O’Riley is from the Fairfax Club and will represent the Maryville and Fairfax clubs in Zone 1.

The executive board members elected include Guy Ebersole, Julie Filips, Kinman, Tom Seipel, Lois Terhune, and Beth Zech.

Honored guests for the evening included Diane Houston and Virginia Ripple, who received the Bohlken Awards. The award, “You Make a Difference,” is the brain-child of Dr. Robert Bohlken and Mary Bohlken who helped design and finance the award that recognizes people in the community who “make a difference.”

Ebersole received the Outstanding Optimist Member for the year award.

“Guy always helps set up, volunteers to do the scrapbook, and volunteers to carry out the program, ‘Respect for Law.’ His dedication and quiet leadership does not go unnoticed,” noted Kinman.

Mylie Holtman, a junior at Jefferson C-123 High School, gave a report on her summer trip to the Missouri Leadership Conference, which was financed by the Maryville Optimist Club. She is the daughter of Amy and David Holtman.

As the club gets ready for a new year, they have decided to meet one time per month, the third Thursday of the month, at 6:30 pm. They meet at the First Christian Church, Maryville.