Richard Dean Sybert, 65, Maryville, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Center – St. Joseph.

He was born July 26, 1956, in Maryville, to Bobby Dean Sybert and Mary Joan Carter Sybert.

Mr. Sybert was a roofer but was also an automobile and small engine mechanic.

Mr. Sybert’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 4 pm, Saturday, May 14 at Bram Funeral Home. No formal visitation will be held. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to Mental Health Awareness charities or New Beginnings of Maryville, 423 North Market Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.