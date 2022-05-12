May Catherine “Cathy” Ruhl Wright, 83, Skidmore, died Saturday, April 28, 2022, at her home.

She was born June 3, 1938, in Oceanside, CA, to Russell R. Ruhl and Helen Holt Ruhl. She graduated from Horace Mann High School, Maryville.

She was married to William Dean Pointer, Sr. They later divorced. She married Leonard D. Wright. He preceded her in death in 1997.

Mrs. Wright’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service will be held at 5 pm, Friday, May 13 at the Calvary Chapel, 24770 Interlude Road, Maryville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the Calvary Chapel, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.