LeRoy Wayne Carroll, 87, Stanberry, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Pine View Manor, Stanberry.

He was born September 3, 1934, in rural Worth County to Ralph and Aloha Carroll.

After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army.

On November 6, 1955, he married Madonna Arnold. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Carroll’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at 10 am, Friday, April 15 at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry. A private inurnment with military rites will be held in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 pm, Thursday, April 14 at the church.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Stanberry in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.