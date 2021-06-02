The Nodaway County Republican Federated Women and Men’s Associates met at Pizza Ranch, Maryville. President Pamela Rue greeted the meeting’s guest speaker, Mosaic’s CEO Nate Blackford.

Blackford spoke on operations of the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and COVID-19. The members were extremely appreciative of the update. Blackford will return to update the Republicans in the fall.

The Republicans extend an invitation to all for the August 5 meeting as the group will not be meeting in June or July.