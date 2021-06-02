The Maryville City Council authorized several contracts and resolutions amounting to $577,868 during the May 24 regular meeting.

Among the businesses approved with attached price tags were:

• Contract with Estate Management Services, LLC, Phoenix, AZ to purchase and apply EarthTec algicide application at Mozingo Lake, in an amount not-to-exceed $53,350. This amount is within the FY2021 budget.

• Executed a GMP No. 1 with David E. Ross Construction Co., Raytown, for the GAC Adsorber Project, in an amount not-to-exceed $472,878. for tank rehabilitation and piping procurement to ensure the GAC project for Mozingo Lake is delivered on schedule. The company is confident that construction can be expedited and the unit operational prior to fall lake turnover issues experienced in recent years.

• Agreed to a service agreement with RezPlot Systems, LLC, dba Campspot, Grand Rapids, MI, for an online reservation system at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park to be estimated just over $2,000 annually. Transitioning to a cloud-based software for online reservations will remove the data demand on the current website and allow the overall website to function at an optimal level. City staff intend for the Campspot system to be active by June 15. The Mozingo Advisory Board discussed this item at the May 17 board meeting and unanimously recommended approval.

• Executed a contract with NewGen Strategies and Solutions, LLC, Annapolis, MD, to perform a water and sewer rate study, in an amount not-to-exceed $49,640. A water and sewer rate study is considered necessary to continue discussions regarding the construction of a new water treatment plant.

Other business included:

Two individuals addressed the council. Boy Scout Alex Rice spoke about his Eagle Scout project to improve the Veteran’s Plaza on the Courthouse Square and the Freedom Park in Franklin Park. Also Jared Lane, 721 East Thompson, reported a tree had grown into Evergy power lines near his residence. He had contacted Evergy with no action taken. City staff had also contacted Evergy asking for emergency action. Lane also noted that several past asphalt overlay projects have impeded his driveway improvements located on North Water. Councilman John McBride noted he had spoken to city street maintenance staff recently concerning this issue.

The council agreed to a confidentiality legal document speaking to the Sunshine Law rules with Verizon Wireless in the franchise tax assessment agreement.

It was also passed to approve a possession of medical marijuana ordinance when the marijuana is distributed by medical marijuana facilities that would allow a more clear path for law enforcement and be in compliance with state statute.

The council authorized a lot split with a 714 East Edwards property owned by Jean Reed.

McDanel’s report told of the South Main IBuild project update and the city being named one of the safest cities in the state.

Grading on the RV expansion will begin June 1 and signups are open for the youth golf camps as reported by Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland.

McBride reported a resident is looking at a stormwater drainage issue at First Street and Alco by providing photos and another resident contacted him concerning a policy of shutting down the Thomson Splash n Play during a storm including the possibility of a sign with parks and recreation contact information placed at the attraction.