The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments in Maryville has announced that Jerri Dearmont will fill the executive director position, where she has served as interim since July 1, 2018.

On June 4, the board of directors approved her as the official permanent executive director.

Dearmont has been with the council since December 1988, also serving as the administrative secretary and grant administrator.

Upon graduating from Nodaway-Holt High School, she attended Northwest Technical School in Maryville, earning her secretarial degree.

As grant administrator with the agency for over 30 years, Dearmont has administered over $111 million from various grant-funded projects within the five-county region. For the past year as the interim executive director, she has managed a staff of seven employees, worked with programs offered through the agency that include economic development, transportation, workforce development, solid waste, hazardous mitigation and grant administration.

In her spare time, Dearmont enjoys spending time with family and friends and likes to camp and travel. She resides in Skidmore with her husband Jeff.