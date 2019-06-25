In less than 30 minutes on June 24, the Maryville City Council addressed the late June business of the town.

Agenda items included:

• Appointed Lewis Rice to the Maryville Public Library Board.

• Approved liquor licenses for all applicants with the permits from Walmart and The Pub being contingent on upcoming life safety inspections which will be done by July 1. Public Safety Director Keith Wood noted the bar instances for his department are improved and the bar owner-operator reports have increased.

• Authorized the Big Brothers Big Sisters glow run-walk request to utilize the trail system for the annual event from 8 to 10 pm, Saturday, August 24.

• Accepted the $4,014 cooperative marketing grant from Missouri Division of Tourism to work further on a website.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel told of a Maryville Park and Recreation master plan to be created and the need to hire a consultant, the 2019 Asphalt and Overlay bids are due soon, sewer main replacement request for bids are upcoming and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments compiled a report of road safety projects which included the Highway 136 entrance to the Maryville Treatment Center and the intersection of US Highway 71 Bypass and South Avenue. With the addition of chemicals on June 18 to Mozingo Lake near the intakes, the city’s water system is providing improved taste and smell of the water. Three public hearings will be held at the opening of the July 8 council meeting.

McDanel also announced a public forum to be at 5:15 pm, Tuesday, July 2 at Bank Midwest community room for the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization to share a set of design guidelines for the downtown businesses.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland provided the lineup for the festivities at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park during the four-day celebration beginning on July 4 including free golf for any resident of the 64468 zip code on Saturday, July 6. Tee times must be reserved.

Councilman Matt Johnson requested more information from Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Lynette Harbin about the organization’s efforts. She said the group has matched nearly 75 children to adults, there is always a need for adult men for additional matches, and with the latest information provided from the Maryville Middle School about children who are on a suicide watch list, she was happy to report none of those listed were associated with Big Brothers Big Sisters.