The 14th Annual Heart of America Tractor Cruise was held on June 22. The 62-mile event began and ended at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion on the Northwest Missouri State University campus.

Despite the rain, the parade featured 105 tractors with many different brands and ages.

The money raised from the tractor cruise will be given to charities which benefit children in northwest Missouri. This year, the club plans to give money to Special Olympics of Northwest Missouri, Camp Encourage, an autism camp, and MDA Summer Camp for children with muscular dystrophy.