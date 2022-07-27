The annual Skidmore Punkin Show will be Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31 at Wildcat Park, Skidmore.

The queen contests are 6:30 pm, Thursday, July 28 at the Christian Church. It is open to all girls in the Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway school districts. Girls in grades five through eight will enter the junior competition and girls in grades nine through 12 will enter the queen competition. Cost is $10.

The Depot Museum will be open from 4 to 7 pm, Friday and 10 am to 4 pm, Saturday. For more information, contact Cheryl Huston at 550.215.0504.

Quilts will be entered into the quilt show between 2 to 4 pm, Friday with the show starting at 5 and going to 8 pm. Saturday the show is 9 am to 5 pm, quilts need to be picked up by 5:30 pm, winners announced at 6:45 pm.

Gun raffle, shirts, 50/50, donkey drop are at Punkin Central, which opens 5 pm to close, Friday; 9 am to close, Saturday.

Food, business and game vendors are from 5 pm to close, Friday and 9 am to close, Saturday.

Tractor pull is 6 to 10 pm.

Saturday’s events are:

• 5K run, registration 6:30 to 6:50 am, at new shelter house, run starts at 7 am.

• Tractor/antique car show, $10, north of State Barn, registration, 7 to 10 am; winners announced, 10:30 am.

• Smoke Off registration, $80, 8 to 10 am; pit meeting, meat handed out, 10 am; cooking begins, noon; meat judging, 6:30 pm. For more information, contact Luke Coffelt, 660.254.4120.

• Dog show registration, 8:30 am, judging at 9 am, at old shelter house.

• Baby show on the stage, birth to age two, 9 am.

• Horseshoe tournament, $5, 9 am.

• Little Mr. and Miss Punkin Show, ages three to six, $5, at the stage, registration 9 am, show, 9:30 am.

• Parade, registration in tent by State Barn, 9:30 to 10 am, starts, 11 am.

• Ping pong ball drop, 12:45 pm.

• Frog jumping contest, bring your own or use provided, 1 pm.

• Ladies skillet throw, 2 pm.

• Life Flight on display, 2 to 4 pm.

• Guys Tire Toss, 2:30 pm.

• Farmers’ relay, 3 pm; junior farmers relay, 4 pm.

• Cake walk at old shelter house, 5 to 6:30 pm.

• The Highway perform, 7 to 10 pm.

• 50/50 winner, gun raffle winner, meat auction, at roughly 8 pm.

Community Church Service at the stage, 10:30 am, Sunday; potluck meal to follow.