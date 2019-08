E. Margaret “Puddy” Pierson, 88, Maryville, formerly of Barnard, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Services and burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, August 17 at the Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, August 16 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

