James Charles O’Brien, 72, formerly of Kansas City, KS, and Albany, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at LaVerna Senior Living, Savannah.

At Mr. O’Brien’s request, there will be no services. After cremation, interment will be in the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.