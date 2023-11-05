Softball

Platte Valley. Brylie Angle, all-conference and all-district; Delaney Wolf, all-conference and all-district; Kali Redden, all-conference and all-district; Maggie Collins, all-conference and all-district; Maleeah Bliley, all-conference.

Northeast Nodaway. Hadley DeFreece, all-conference and all-district; Jill Boswell, all-conference; Lindsey Jackson, all-conference.

Volleyball

Nodaway Valley. Savanna Marriott, all-conference; Sydney Marriott, honorable mention all-conference.

Football

Platte Valley. Mason Casner, all-conference; Landon Wiederholt, all-conference; Aydan Blackford, all-conference; Brandon McQueen, all-conference.

Nodaway Valley. Preston Jenkins, all-conference; Michael Cook, all-conference; Ben Cordell, all-conference; Garrett Carpenter, all-conference; Andrew Lightner, all-conference; Tye Hoyt, all-conference.