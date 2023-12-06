North Nodaway Senior Morgan Pope has selected the Roxy Theater in Hopkins as her senior passion project.

NN Principal Roger Johnson has asked each senior class member to do a passion project as part of their community service requirement.

To fundraise for the Roxy Theater, Pope is doing the Roxy Ham Ball fundraiser where she is selling 12 frozen uncooked ham balls with sauce for $15. These will be delivered Monday, December 18. To order by Monday, December 4, call the school at 660.778.3315 or Pope at 660.254.3629.

The reason Pope chose the Roxy was the plays she had done there each year. During this time spent at the Roxy she noticed a lot could be done.

“We stopped using it for community events because of the smell and mold,” she said. “I want a space for kids to have something do to in a small town and to prevent drug use. Everything I earn will be put into utilities to run a dehumidifier, so we can get kids in there as soon as possible.”