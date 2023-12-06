Join the monks of Conception Abbey for a special Mass on Sunday, December 10, in honor of the 150th anniversary. Mass will begin at 10:30 am with Abbot Benedict Neenan celebrating Mass and Fr. Paul Sheller giving the homily.

Afterward, a light lunch will be served to those who wish to stay. So we can plan lunch counts, we ask those coming to register.

We will offer tours of the basilica following lunch, and the gift shop will be open and has a variety of commemorative anniversary items.

As a reminder, Mass for Immaculate Conception on December 8 is an invitation-only event.