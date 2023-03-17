By Morgan Guyer

The last four years of Platte Valley Girls Basketball has been nothing short of dominant. It includes four trips to the final four in Springfield, two state championships, a second place finish and now a third place finish, as well as an overall record of 116 – 9 over that time span. It’s a special run, and one that will not be taken for granted.

Heading into Springfield, the team had their eyes set on a third straight State Championship title. In the end, it wasn’t to be for Platte Valley, as they fell to Chadwick 43 – 55 on March 9 inside of Great Southern Bank Arena. Chadwick started the game throwing the first punch, hitting four three-pointers in the first quarter to take a 23 – 8 lead, leaving lots of work for Platte Valley if they wanted to pull off a comeback. They were able to chip away as the game went along, eventually cutting the lead to 27 – 36 after a Brylie Angle three-pointer in the third quarter. Chadwick was too much in the end however, as they were able to put the game away. Junior Maggie Collins was able to come away with 25 points and 14 rebounds for the game, even with being double and triple teamed throughout.

As Platte Valley prepared for their third place game against Leeton on March 10, there was some understandable disappointment, but that was put to the side, as the chance of winning a trophy was still on the line. In the end, Platte Valley came away with the win over Leeton, 46 – 42, in a back-and-forth physical contest. Platte Valley led for the entire first half, taking a 24 – 17 lead into the break. It looked like they would be able to pull away after going up 35 – 26 late in the third quarter. Leeton was able to fight back however, eventually taking a 36 – 35 lead in the fourth. In the end, Platte Valley was able to make monumental plays and go on to win, even with Collins dealing with foul trouble for much of the second half.

Platte Valley’s six seniors Madelyn Swinford, Andrea Riley, Tejay Freemyer, Sarah Langford, Kayley Hauber and Aubrey Mattson were all freshmen the first year of the girls basketball co-op. They now leave with four trophies, ending each of their four years at the Final Four in Springfield.

“It was a hard fought battle. It’s just a testament to these girls competing. There wasn’t anything special that we did, we just went out and made plays,” said Head Coach Tyler Pedersen. “It’s just a special group, and I’ll never take it for granted.”