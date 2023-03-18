The annual DARE Auction and Dinner fundraiser will open its doors at 6 pm, with dinner starting at 6:30 pm, Saturday, March 18 at the Maryville Community Center.

Adults are $10; students are $5 and ages five and under are free. The all-you-can-eat dinner features pulled pork by 102 BBQ, KFC coleslaw, cheesy potatoes and dessert.

The silent and live auction items include: gift cards, two night stay at Cobblestone Inn and Suites, Stanberry Pool summer pass, Milwaukee Tool products, welding kit, Gentle Dental Care free dental exam, free chiropractic care from Baker Chiropractic and many more items.