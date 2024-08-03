The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Aug. 5-11.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project on portions of north and southbound lanes from Route V south of Maryville to U.S. Route 59 north of Savannah, through September 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route NN – CLOSED until further notice at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell due to significant bridge deterioration.

U.S. Route 71 – Shoulder work from the Iowa state line to Route FF, Aug. 5-8.

Route V – Bridge maintenance at the Elkorn Creek Bridge, Aug. 5.

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the White Cloud Creek Bridge, Aug. 6.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.