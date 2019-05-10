The Pickering City Council discussed a $38,814.50 bid from Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, for street maintenance and repair during the May 6 meeting.

The city has $12,331.30 in the street fund. After discussion, the council decided to contact Mid-America for a bid on just pothole repair. Mid-America is doing several projects in Nodaway County this summer and the council is hoping Pickering can be included with a reduced bid.

Ramona Pennington was reappointed to the city council as alderman. Both she and Roberta Boyd, who was re-elected, were sworn in by City Clerk Milt Sovereign.

Mayor Charles Smith reported City Attorney David Baird is starting the court process on the vicious dog complaint against Ryan Hinkle at 102 East South Street, Pickering.

The regular bills plus election expenses to Nodaway County, mowing bill to Brad Judd and landscaping expenses to Carla Vore were paid.

Sovereign discussed the progress he has made on the sewer plant to extend its life without major expense to the city.