At the April 3 Pickering City Council meeting, the aldermen and Mayor Charles Smith discussed street repairs for 2024.

Pickering currently has $14,386.35 in the street fund which will not cover all of the repairs needed. Smith talked to Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City. He and a Mid-America representative drove the streets. A bid has been made but not received. Pickering will need to fill potholes with asphalt owned by Pickering. The city would like to chip and seal Coleman and Harmon Streets.

The city is also wanting to block the alleyway behind the post office to the city park across from the community center. An out-of-town driver had ignored the signs and had driven into the city park.

Two sewer pumps were purchased from Haynes Equipment Company, Topeka, KS, for $5,260 which was more expensive than City Clerk Milt Sovereign had expected. Sovereign thinks he’ll be able to get some discarded sewer pumps from Hopkins which he’ll be able to rebuild.

“Fortunately, I haven’t thrown away anything in years,” Sovereign said.

Sovereign reported the completed audit for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources was reviewed by DNR District Representative Jeremy Brady, Maryville. Pickering hasn’t had a sewer rate increase since 2010. The audit will now be sent to the state.

The write-in candidates for alderman weren’t released in time for the meeting so the swearing-in ceremony was postponed.

The mowing bids weren’t reviewed as the submission deadline was April 8.