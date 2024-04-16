Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/9/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk’s fee report for March 2024; invoice to Chris and Lori Burns for public defender’s office rent.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Additions and Abatements for March 2024; Sales tax, use tax, road and bridge special sales tax reports

Don and Judy Crane, representing the Hopkins Food Pantry, met with the commissioners to discuss a request for funding assistance to the Hopkins Food Pantry. No decision was made. Also, present Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Bill Walker reported that a call had been received from the water department at the City of Maryville, regarding high water usage at the Courthouse. All water outlets were inspected and corrected.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #940 in White Cloud Township and Road #1000 and Bridge #1038008 in Washington Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Randy Holtman, Holtman Masonry, stopped in to discuss the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant project. Holtman is searching for bricks to match and is going to work up information to seal and repair pillars around the perimeter of the grounds.

The commission met with Clint Carpenter of Mid-Continental Restoration Co., Inc. at the Courthouse to get a scope of work for the restoration project.

Rex Wallace, Assessor reported to the commission regarding missing personal property assessment sheets for both businesses and individuals.

Spoke with Jeff Meyer, Jackson Township trustee on Road #442.

Spoke with Vince Shelby, coroner, regarding utilizing a county vehicle for county coroner work.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 4/16/2024.