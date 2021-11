The Pickering Lions Club is holding a ham and turkey dinner from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, November 7 at the Pickering Community Building. Besides ham and turkey, there will be mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans or corn, dressing, rolls and dessert. Dine in or carryout is available.

Adults are $8; children 10 and under are $3. Proceeds will go to the Pickering Elementary School for playground improvements.