At the December 5 Pickering City Council meeting, City Clerk Milt Sovereign announced there will be two open seats to be on the April 4, 2023 ballot.

Filing days continue through Tuesday, December 27. To become a city council candidate, contact Sovereign at 104 South Coleman, Pickering, or 660.927.3737.

Sovereign had received a $100 check from the Nodaway County Circuit Clerk, which couldn’t be matched to any filed ordinance violation. Upon calling the clerk’s office, it was decided to return the check. Alderman Dale Sharp will take the check when he attends the December 7 court date for Pickering resident, Mike Moyer, for nuisance violations.

At the court, Moyer will either plead guilty or a trial date will be set. The council has been persuading Moyer to clean up his properties and remove debris from the street.

Clinton Hastings is being trained for Pickering’s sewer repairman. Sovereign had replaced three sewer pumps in November with him and Sovereign said Hastings was doing well. Pickering residents are to continue to call Sovereign with sewer problems until Hastings is ready to go solo. Sovereign will still take all school calls.

Sovereign plans to talk to the Public Water Supply District about the next water rate increase. He plans to include a small sewer rate increase for Pickering residents.

The council is trying to contact the owners of a car abandoned on South Harmon. A registered letter has been sent but a notice of receipt has not been received. Sovereign plans to contact the post office for follow up.

All three of the sewer pumps replaced in November had water in the electrical components, which is unusual, but repairable. Sovereign tests all parts removed from the broken pumps. He then saves the good parts to reuse into future repairs.