South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase I

VF Anderson Builders, Inc. continues to pour concrete curbs and driveways on the west side of the roadway as temperatures allow. As the contractor works north toward the intersection of South Avenue lane widths may be temporarily adjusted or certain areas may be barricaded with traffic cones to allow additional working room for equipment. Please reduce speeds and drive carefully through this section for the safety of crews and each other.

through this section for the safety of crews and each other. New traffic signal poles are being installed at South Avenue, Highway V, and the soon-to-be relocated north entrance to Walmart. Signal cabinets and controllers are experiencing delivery delays, however should arrive in January. The new poles provide a good visual representation of how each intersection is modified with the design of the roadway.

Rough cut grading has begun on the realigned north entrance to Walmart. A power pole will be relocated in early January that is currently preventing the contractor from completing this section.

All private utility work (fiber/telephone/cable) is scheduled for completion by 12/31/2022.

Evergy, Inc. and their contractor RS Electric have completed installation and energizing of all underground electric feed lines. RS Electric will begin the cutover of individual services from overhead to underground beginning Wednesday, December 14 th . Each cutover will require up to a four (4) hour power outage which is predominately scheduled in the overnight hours and will be coordinated directly with each business. Not all properties are impacted as many are back-fed from different transmission lines. If your business/property is to be impacted by a cutover you will receive a direct email from me by Sunday, December 11 th . The email will include a schedule and letter with additional information and direct contact numbers for Evergy, Inc. and RS Electric. RS Electric has already contacted several businesses to coordinate these efforts. Cutovers are scheduled to continue through mid-January. Once complete, all properties will be served by underground lines and overhead poles can be removed from the corridor.

Please feel free to reach out with any questions you may have.

Thank you for your continued patience and Happy Holidays!