Pauline Olive Morton Jones, 97, Burlington Jct, died Friday, December 15, 2023, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio.

She was born on July 20, 1926, in Burlington Jct., to John Willard and Crystal Bell Bartlett Morton. She received her education in the Burlington Jct. schools and lived most of her 97 years in Burlington Jct.

She was united in marriage to Robert Leslie Hoover. He died after 13 years of marriage.

Later, she married Robert Dean Jones.

Mrs. Jones was a homemaker. She worked as a waitress earlier in her life and in the West Nodaway School’s kitchen as the salad bar lady.

A celebration of life memorial service is being planned for Pauline in April 2024. Details will be posted as soon as available.

Memorials are being directed to the family at this time.

Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, IA, is assisting the family.