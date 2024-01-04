Donald Dean “Duck” Combs, 86, died Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

He was born February 14, 1937, in Redding, IA, to John Edman and Freda Jameson Combs. He grew up on farms in rural Ringgold and Taylor Counties. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1955. He received a bachelor of sciene in secondary education with a major in social studies in 1961 and earned a master of science in physical education in 1971.

On June 24, 1956, he married Judy Stewart in Prescott, IA.

Mr. Combs had a 35-year teaching/coaching career. He taught and coached three years at North Nodaway, Hopkins; nine years at South Page, College Springs, IA; and 21 years at Davis County, Bloomfield, IA. He taught American history and other social studies courses as well as driver’s education.

During his coaching career, he coached nearly all sports. He was a head boys basketball coach from 1961-1990. Teams he coached at North Nodaway, South Page and Davis County won many conference championships in basketball, track and baseball. Boys basketball teams he coached were state tournament contenders four times at North Nodaway in 1964 in Missouri; then in 1977, 1982, and 1983 at Davis County. He was inducted into the Iowa Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992.

Mr. Combs was a life member of the National Rifle Association, longtime member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association, the Winchester Arms Collectors, the Remington Society of America, as well as several other associations. He collaborated with Ned Schwing to publish the book “The Model 42 Winchester,” which has become a well known reference for collectors. For many years, he was active in Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, and Ducks Unlimited. He was a 61-year member of Circle Lodge Number 555, AF and AM in Prescott.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 30 at the Davis County High School in Bloomfield with Pastor Jim Wakelin officiating. Burial was in the IOOF Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Memorials may be directed to Davis County A Club, Davis County Conservation, or Good Samaritan Hospice in Ottumwa, IA.