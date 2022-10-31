The Maryville Parks and Recreation Board formally approved Holtman Masonry, Maryville, to build the concrete block restroom facility at Thomson Splash “N” Play during their October 17 meeting.

The price is not to exceed $18,850. Maryville City Council approved the contract on October 24.

The board also approved the Code of Conduct Policies for Coaches and Parents.

Reports

Financial. In the monthly comparison, revenues are up from last year with sales/use taxes continuing to be strong. Expenses are also up as prices for commodities and labor continue to be high. MPR should finish the fiscal year really close to a balanced budget but the final number will be determined by the year-end audit.

Kristi McLain, recreation supervisor and Alex Bean, recreation coordinator. Adult women’s volleyball had their season-ending tourney October 24. Youth volleyball has started with 97 participants.

Bailey Fergison, special events and marketing manager. Fall Fest on September 24 was a success, with vendors, activities, games, petting zoo and a pumpkin patch. The Christmas Craft Fair is November 12, and is sold out with 70 vendor spaces. Breakfast in Whoville is December 10.

Kavin Dew, parks maintenance supervisor. Mowing and trimming continues, and lines have been painted at the ball fields. Fields have been prepared for fall baseball and soccer. Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play was winterized, and the MAC is being winterized as well.

Steve Griffith, facilities maintenance supervisor. St. Joseph Heating and Plumbing is still on target to be working at the MCC in November. James Electric will soon replace the last of the old parking lot lights at the MCC. The new TV sound system has been installed and is working well.

Maggie Rockwood, assistant director and facilities supervisor. There are two new personal trainers at the MCC. Safe Slide Restoration, Fredericktown, was here to make repairs to the slides at the MAC. MCC admittance and membership revenues are both up compared to last year.

Jeff Stubblefield, director of parks. The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play continues to make progress as rough plumbing has been completed. Still have block walls for restrooms, walkways, electrical, roof and interior of restrooms yet to complete. Stubblefield suggested that the board needs to start preparing a plan to repair/renovate or replace the current aquatic facility.