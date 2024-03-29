Women’s Basketball National Champions, 1982-2023

Madness is down to the Sweet Sixteen. This map of Women’s National Basketball Champions from 1982-2023 indicates a national spread from coast to coast. . Only 16 different teams have won a national title since the NCAA started crowning women’s champions in 1982. Four teams (Connecticut-11, Tennessee=8, Baylor-3 & Stanford-3) have won a total of 25 titles in the past 41 years. Eight of these teams depicted on the map made this year’s Sweet Sixteen including defending champion LSU.