Optimist International has announced a new Optimist Photography Contest for 2020.

The Optimist Club of Maryville will participate in this new program for student photographers. Open to elementary through high school students, the contest focuses on introducing students to the Optimist Creed and the artistic expression of the creed through photography. Students are asked to submit photos that illustrate or exemplify one of the 10 verses or lines of “The Optimist Creed.”

Photos may be any of the following sizes: 4” x 6”, 5” x 7”, or 8” x 10” in color or black and white. No digital enhancements or alterations of the photo are allowed other than basic cropping.

Photos should be matted with “The Optimist Creed” verses or lines stated clearly on the front of the mat frame so judges know what the photo is to exemplify. Each student photographer may submit up to two photos, however, no contestant may receive prizes for more than one photo. Photos will be judged on the photographic quality and for how well the photo illustrates or exemplifies the particular verse of the Optimist Creed which is identified on the photo mat frame.

The Maryville Optimist Club will select three winning photos: first, second and third place awards. In addition, the club may select a grand prize winner overall. The first place photo will be sent to district for display during the West Missouri District Conference in May. These photos will be voted on for a People’s Choice Award.

To obtain an entry form along with the Optimist Creed, please contact: Beth Zech at zechjb90@gmail.com or Terri Stewart, tjweichi@hotmail.com.

Deadline for submission of entries is April 4.