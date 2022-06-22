The Old Defiance Days Rodeo will be June 24 and 25 in Sheridan.

The rodeo will start at 7:30 pm, both nights. Admission costs are $10 for adults, $5 for ages five to 12 years, and ages four and under are free. Two Country Dusters will preform at 6 pm, Saturday. It is also purple night where attendees are encouraged to wear purple in support for Brad Pickering’s family.

On Friday, the little Mr. and Miss contest will be in the park. For more information, contact Brit Fisher at 660.254.4723.

Saturday sees the following activities: breakfast in the community hall, 8 am; flag raising in the park, 9:30 am; parade, 10:30 am, line up at school house, 10:15 am; baby show on stage, 11 am, contact Allie Rush, 660.254.3898; Farmhouse Creations painting, 11 am; lunch under the shelter house, 11 am to 1 pm; volleyball tournament, 11 am; Worth County FFA pedal pull, 11:30 am; dessert contest on stage, contact Angela Holmes, 660.562.9797, 1 pm; pet show on stage, contact: Hannah Saville 641.321.0074; corn hole tournament, contact: Jared Simmons, 660.254.4909 and kids games, 2:30 pm.

Mutton Bustin actions are at the arena, at 6 pm, Saturday, are for children up to four years old and for five to seven years old. There is a 60-pound limit.