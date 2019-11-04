The daughters of the late Harold Fare, Ravenwood, took on a project to utilize the bricks from the fallen Ravenwood Post Office.

Connie Hawk, Patsy Orey and Kathy Brand, daughters of Fare, who died in 2006, created a positive memory of both their dad and the building by constructing a brick entry sign at the Oak Lawn Cemetery. The structure was built in 1894 as the Platte Valley Bank and then in 1929 the post office was moved there.

The Fare sisters had many ties to the post office. Connie’s husband, Dean Hawk, worked as a substitute rural carrier and his mother, Margaret Hawk, had been a postal clerk for many years. Patsy Orey had been a substitute clerk and Charley Brand, Kathy’s husband, is a rural carrier now. After the collapse of the building in 2008, Kathy picked up the bricks, which were then cleaned by the Hawk couple. Dean’s good friend, Jeff Strueby, Conception Jct., donated the masonry work. Clinton L. Allen Monuments, Maryville, did the signs.

Now the old 1894 bricks live on in the new sign.