“The Bearcat men’s cross-country is currently ranked #11 in the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Men’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll. The team placed second at the recent MIAA Championships. This proportional symbol map displays a concentration of quality teams throughout the Midwest , Colorado and California. The Bearcats will compete in the NCAA North Central Regional Championships this Saturday, November 9, in Joplin. Go Bearcats!”