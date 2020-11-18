NWSL Soccer Players Map, 2020

“The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) completed its eighth year as a professional women’s soccer organization in 2020. The top division of women’s soccer in the U.S. It consists of nine teams with 26 players on a team. The season normally runs from April thru October. The Challenge Cup was played in a modified format due to Covid-19 concerns. The Midwest and Rocky Mountain States produce the highest per capita players along with the mid-Atlantic seaboard. The leading states account for 35% of the players. 14% hail from outside the U.S.”