Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will again host its winter art show and sale in conjunction with its Empty Cups fundraiser.

The art show and sale, which features various art pieces made by Northwest students, will take place 11 am to 7 pm, Friday, December 6, and 9 am to 2 pm, Saturday, December 7, in the foyer of the Fire Arts Building, located south of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.

“The art sale is a great way for our students to connect with the community as a profession-based learning experience,” Veronica Watkins, an associate professor of art and Clay Club’s advisor, said. “For the community, it is an opportunity to see what local art students are making and find one-of-a-kind artwork to take home or gift to others.”

The Empty Cups fundraiser, hosted by Northwest’s Clay Club, will occur from 11 am to 2 pm, Thursday, December 5, and Friday, December 6, on the second floor of the JW Jones Student Union. There, guests are invited to purchase handmade pottery and ceramic items, and half of the proceeds are donated to The Ministry Center and Northwest’s Bearcat Food Pantry.

Both events are open to the public.

The Clay Club is an organization for ceramics students at an intermediate or advanced level. Clay Club supports ceramics studio events at Northwest and co-curricular activities beyond campus, such as field trips to regional ceramics shows, artist studios and galleries, and symposia and lectures. Clay Club also helps ceramics students with opportunities to sell their work to offset the costs of tuition and art materials.