The Nodaway County elected officeholders gathered for their odd-numbered year salary commission October 24 with Elaine Wilson, presiding.

Wilson opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag and then opened nominations for the chairperson to the commission. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was elected. He called for any motions to raise or continue at the same rate the salaries for elected officeholders. Assessor Rex Wallace moved to continue with the same salary schedule for all elected officials. Treasurer Collector Marilyn Jenkins seconded the motion. All were in favor.

There was conversation concerning two controversial issues with compensation: the retirement plan called LAGERS and a possible cost of living adjustment or COLA. It was determined that neither of these subjects were appropriate for the salary commission; however the commissioners noted they will be reviewing both as well as a wage adjustment for all employees later with budget meetings.