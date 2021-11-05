Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/26/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79453-79477.

Approved: Liquor license for 39th Street Liquor; recorder fee report.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Northwest Equipment for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Demand response initiative report from Evergy, certificate of qualification for tax abatement from City of Maryville for Black Pony Brewery.

Patton submitted the October expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, reported the crew was working on Bridge #514 as weather permits and have been working on tubes at various locations. Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, canceled via email, his appointment for 9. He will call Thursday to reschedule. Engle discussed the changes to the salary schedule as discussed and decided on by the officeholders at the October 26 commission meeting.

Patton presented a formal request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for updating ADA election equipment.

The commission spoke to Jennifer Jarvis , MoDOT, regarding a question on maintenance on West First Street.

A resident reported, via email, an issue with a tube on 400th Street in White Cloud Township.

The commission reviewed an email from Judge Robert Rice regarding the mental health program he had presented to the five counties. Burns made a motion to support the approval of the establishment of the mental health board. The motion passed.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, stopped in to discuss the progress with Christmas decorating at the Courthouse as part of the Community Christmas event.

A date for the employee appreciation lunch was set for noon December 16 at the county Administration Center.

A call was put in to United Fiber regarding several fax machines that are having line issues. A technician was later sent out to look into the issue further.

A representative from MEI Elevators reported back to the commission on the courthouse elevator.

A technician from Carpet Plus Bargain Barn measured for carpet in the judge’s chambers at the Courthouse.

Engle and Walk inspected Road #340 in Grant Township and the tube on Road #400 in White Cloud Township.

Judge Corey Herron met with the commission to introduce himself. Herron has been appointed Acting Presiding Judge of the 4th District Circuit until a judge can be appointed by the governor. The acting presiding judge will be appointed following the retirement of Judge Roger Prokes.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Walker updated the commission regarding the status of the grant funding. The issues with the funding at the Jefferson City level have been resolved and the grant will be funded.

Brian Rose, Gallagher Benefit Services, Inc. senior benefit consultant reviewed insurance renewal rates with the commission. Also in attendance: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Rex Wallace, assessor and Carter.

Linn County Commission called to discuss how the consolidated 911 center has turned out and how the city/county plans to fund this in the future.

The commission briefly discussed a cost-of-living adjustment for FY2022. No final decision was made.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 11/4/2021.