Nancy Josephine “Jody” Griffey, 80, Hopkins, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her home.

She was born January 25, 1941, in Great Bend, KS, to John T. and Vada F. Lanterman Mooney. She attended Hopkins High School.

On July 6, 1960, she married Drexel L. Griffey in Bedford, IA. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2001.

Services will be at 2 pm, Friday, November 5 at the First Christian Church, Hopkins. Burial will be in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.