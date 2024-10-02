NorthwestCell, a wireless service provider located in Maryville for over 35 years, is disposing select network assets to Verizon.

A customer transition has begun to take place from September 23 through December 31. At the end of the transition period, NorthwestCell will end its wireless operations.

“As we assessed the wireless future, its complexities and what is truly needed to provide our customers with the latest and most advanced technologies, the decision was made to partner with a company that will truly fulfill these needs both now and, in the future, said Roger Bundridge, chief executive officer of NorthwestCell.”

All NorthwestCell customers will need to switch their services to another wireless provider by December 31 to avoid any service disruptions. During this period, NorthwestCell will work diligently to help ensure a smooth transition.

For more information regarding the customer transition and a list of FAQs, visit nwmcell.com or call 800.331.6341.