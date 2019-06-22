Northwest Missouri State University has announced the passing of Rodney Harris, the station manager of its National Public Radio affiliate KXCV-KRNW, due to health complications.

Harris had served as station manager of KXCV-KRNW since 2008 and was a respected radio professional, having spent 40 years in the field. He served previously with KAAN AM-FM in Bethany and KMRN-AM and KKWK-FM in Cameron. He also was a Northwest alumnus, graduating with his bachelor’s degree in broadcasting in 1978.

In a message informing Northwest employees of Harris’ passing, University President Dr. John Jasinski noted Harris’ passion for the role KXCV-KRNW plays in serving and informing communities throughout the region as well as its partnership with Northwest. He was a steadfast supporter of the station’s staff and its student employees. He also was proud of recent upgrades to the KXCV studios in Wells Hall, which Northwest will celebrate next month.

“Rodney was the ultimate supporter of northwest Missouri and certainly the city of Albany, where he resided,” Jasinski said. “His roots are deep and impactful. The tractor cruise originating from the Northwest campus this morning also was a passion of Rodney’s.”

Northwest reminds faculty and staff needing assistance may call the University employee assistance program at 800.964.3577. Students needing counseling assistance may contact Wellness Services at 660.562.1348 between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm, Monday through Friday, or University Police at 660.562.1254 after regular hours. A county counseling support line also is available to all members of the Northwest community at 888.279.8188.